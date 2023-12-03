Makar (lower body) won't play Sunday versus the Kings, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Makar missed the final 2:57 of the third period as well as overtime and the shootout in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Saturday. He has racked up seven goals, 34 points, 57 shots on net and 40 blocked shots through 23 games this season. Consider him day-to-day for now. Sam Malinski will replace Makar in the lineup Sunday.