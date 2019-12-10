Makar (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Makar told reporters he is "feeling better every day" which leaves open the door for him to suit up versus the Devils on Friday. Once cleared to return, the 20-year-old will look to pick up where he left off having racked up 28 points in 29 games this year. The Calgary native should immediately rejoin the top power-play unit where he has notched two goals and 10 helpers.