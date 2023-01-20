Makar (undisclosed) won't return for Friday's game against Vancouver, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar will miss his second straight contest because of the injury. He wore a full-contact jersey during the Friday's morning skate, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, so Makar might still play Saturday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season.