Makar (head) will not play on the remainder of the Avalanche's two-game road trip, including Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Makar suffered the injury against the Penguins on Tuesday, when he was blindsided by a Jeff Carter hit to the head. Makar will also sit out Saturday's game in Florida and the Avs will determine his availability when they return home Tuesday to play Tampa Bay. Makar has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 games this season.