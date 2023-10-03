Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Makar (lower body) will play at least one of the final two preseason games, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Makar, who missed the first two weeks of camp, recently returned to practicing in a regular jersey. He could suit up Tuesday in Dallas and/or Thursday in Las Vegas.
