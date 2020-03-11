Avalanche's Cale Makar: Will return Wednesday
Makar (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Makar's return is a major boon for an Avalanche club coming off of three losses in its last four tilts. The rookie blueliner should resume his duties as a major contributor both at even strength and on the power-play, owning 47 points (12 goals and 35 points) and 17 power-play points over 56 contests.
