Makar (concussion) will remain sidelined versus New Jersey on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar has played in just one game in the Avs' previous nine contests and will be unavailable for at least one more as he continues to recover from his concussion symptoms. With Makar out of action, the team will likely need to bring in another defenseman from the minors, likely Brad Hunt, while Bowen Byram maintains his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.