Makar (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh but remains day-to-day, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Makar will miss his second straight contest due to his lower-body problem, just the latest in a string of injuries that have hampered the blueliner this season. Despite playing in just 55 games this year, the 24-year-old Calgary native has still racked up 61 points, which trails only last season's 86-point performance. With Makar out, Bowen Byram figures to take his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.