Makar (head) won't play Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar, who has been out since Feb. 7, doesn't have a timetable for his return. Based on that, it wouldn't be a surprise if he sat out Wednesday's game versus Minnesota as well. Still, he hasn't been officially ruled out for that contest yet. Makar has produced 13 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net, 61 blocks and 58 hits in 45 games this season.