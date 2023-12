Makar (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Chicago, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Makar will miss his third straight contest due to a nagging lower-body issue. He has accumulated eight goals, 37 points, 71 shots on net and 44 blocked shots through 27 appearances this season. Devon Toews has been playing on the top power-play unit during Makar's absence.