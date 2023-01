Makar (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Washington, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Makar, who has been out since Jan. 16, isn't ready to return to the lineup yet despite taking part in the morning skate. He still could be available to play prior to the All-Star break. Makar has amassed 13 goals, 43 points and 136 shots on net in 42 games this season.