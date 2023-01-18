Makar is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will miss Wednesday's game against Calgary, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Makar is a vital part of the Avalanche, providing 13 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season while averaging 27:09 of ice time. He was on a six-game point streak prior to the injury. Devon Toews might get an increased role on the power play while Makar is unavailable.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Contributes on power play•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Buries long-range tally•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Point streak up to three games•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Seals comeback win in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Posts power-play helper•