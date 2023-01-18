Makar is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and will miss Wednesday's game against Calgary, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Makar is a vital part of the Avalanche, providing 13 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season while averaging 27:09 of ice time. He was on a six-game point streak prior to the injury. Devon Toews might get an increased role on the power play while Makar is unavailable.