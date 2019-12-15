Avalanche's Cale Makar: Won't travel for two-game trip
Makar (upper body) won't travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old will sit out Monday against the Blues and Wednesday against the Blackhawks. Makar was able to skate in Sunday's practice, so the door remains open to play Thursday against the Hurricanes. In the meantime, the Avalanche recalled Anton Lindholm to serve as the seventh defenseman.
