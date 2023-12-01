Jones had an assist, two penalty minutes, three blocked shots and two hits over 13:59 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Jones dumped a puck in the Coyotes' end along the boards and watched Miles Wood reach it first then go straight to the net to put Colorado up, 2-1. It was Jones' second assist in nine games since being called up. Later in the same period, he was in the box for interference when Arizona tied the game just 11 seconds into the power play. The third-pair defenseman has 11 hits, 13 blocks and is plus-5 since coming up from the AHL. Jones should continue to start regularly until Samuel Girard (personal) is ready to return.