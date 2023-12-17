Jones had two shots on net, two blocked shots and two hits over 11:05 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Jones, who had been a healthy scratch the previous four games, stepped in for the unavailable Cale Makar (lower body). He was called up mid-November when Colorado dealt with missing bodies on defense and played steadily before the recent four-game stretch of scratches. The Avalanche are also getting a look at Sam Malinski, who has four points in seven games. Jones could get another opportunity Sunday, when the Avs complete a back-to-back set at home against the Sharks.