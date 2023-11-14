Jones logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) going on long-term injured reserve opened up some money for the Avalanche to remodel their defense. Jones and Sam Malinski were called up from AHL Colorado, replacing Samuel Girard and Josh Manson in the lineup for this contest. Jones was able to get a helper in his season debut by picking up the second assist on a Cale Makar tally in the third period. While he saw just 15:42 of ice time, Jones could have a chance to carve out a third-pairing role while with the big club.