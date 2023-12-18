Jones logged an assist, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Jones was in the lineup for a second straight game with Cale Makar (lower body) out. The helper was Jones' first point since Nov. 30. Prior to Makar's absence, Jones had been passed on the depth chart by Sam Malinski. For the season, Jones has three helpers, 12 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating over 14 appearances, playing mainly on the third pairing when he checks into the lineup.