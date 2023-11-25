Jones was whistled for a two-minute penalty over 9:42 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Jones has appeared in six consecutive games, first as a fill-in for Josh Manson and now as a replacement for Samuel Girard, who is away from the team indefinitely. It looks like the Avalanche will roll with Jones on defense instead of Kurtis MacDermid while Girard is in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The 26-year-old Jones has one point, four shots, eight hits, six blocks and two PIM while averaging 13:14 on the third pair.