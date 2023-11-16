Jones had three shots on goal, two blocked shots and one hit over 13:25 of ice time in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Jones was recalled from AHL Colorado for the second time within a week to fill in for an ailing Josh Manson (upper body). He's played the last two games, posting an assist, four shots, four hits and four blocks while getting TOI on the third pair. The 26-year-old entered the season with 217 games of NHL experience, so he could make frequent appearances for the Avalanche when injuries strike.