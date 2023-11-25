Jones, who has appeared in six consecutive games, logged 9:42 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Jones was in the lineup initially as a fill-in for Josh Manson and now he's been a replacement for Samuel Girard, who is away from the team indefinitely. It looks like the Avalanche will roll with Jones on defense instead of Kurtis MacDermid, who has shifted to playing more at forward. The 26-year-old Jones has one point, four shots, eight hits, six blocks and two PIM while averaging 13:14 on the third pairing.