Jones notched an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Jones had been a healthy scratch for 18 straight games before subbing in for Josh Manson (lower body) in this contest. The helper was Jones' second point in his last four games, though he likely doesn't have much of a case for more playing time once Manson returns. Jones is at five helpers, 17 shots on net, 29 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances this season.