Rosen was traded along with Nazem Kadri and a 2020 third-round pick to the Avalanche in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The 25-year-old isn't the biggest prize in the deal, but has suited up in eight NHL games in his career. Now that Tyson Barrie was shipped out, it's likely that the team will give Rosen a chance to earn a spot on the 23-man roster out of training camp. He racked up 46 points in 54 AHL games last season, so a roster spot isn't outside the realm of possibilities.