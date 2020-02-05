Avalanche's Calle Rosen: Earns promotion to big club
The Avalanche recalled Rosen from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
The Avalanche have sent Mark Barberio, who has been a healthy scratch in 17 straight games, down to minors on a conditioning stint. As a result, Rosen will serve as the team's seventh defensemen on its upcoming three-game road trip, starting Thursday in Ottawa. Rosen has accrued 12 points over 29 AHL games this year.
