The Avalanche recalled Rosen from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

The Avalanche have sent Mark Barberio, who has been a healthy scratch in 17 straight games, down to minors on a conditioning stint. As a result, Rosen will serve as the team's seventh defensemen on its upcoming three-game road trip, starting Thursday in Ottawa. Rosen has accrued 12 points over 29 AHL games this year.