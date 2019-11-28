Rosen registered an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Rosen had the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's second-period goal. Rosen had two points in eight games over parts of two seasons with the Maple Leafs before being included in the trade that sent Tyson Barrie to Toronto. Wednesday was the first game of 2019-20 for the 25-year-old defenseman; he replaced Erik Johnson (lower body) in the lineup.