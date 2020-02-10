Avalanche's Calle Rosen: Heads back to bus league
The Avalanche reassigned Rosen to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Rosen was a healthy scratch for all three games during this NHL stint, and he'll head back down, which likely means Mark Barberio is coming back from his conditioning stint. The 26-year-old Rosen will continue to develop in the AHL, where he has produced 12 points over 29 games.
