Avalanche's Calle Rosen: Posts three shots
Rosen recorded three shots on goal and a plus-one rating in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.
The 25-year-old is settling into his new team. Rosen is still searching for a goal, but he does have two assists, and he's posted a plus-rating in three of his seven games, including each of the last two. Rosen also has seven shots, two PIM, three blocks and one hit. He's not going to get a lot of minutes, but he an interesting stash option in deeper leagues.
