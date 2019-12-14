Rosen recorded three shots on goal and a plus-one rating in a 3-1 victory over the Devils on Friday.

The 25-year-old is settling into his new team. Rosen is still searching for a goal, but he does have two assists, and he's posted a plus-rating in three of his seven games, including each of the last two. Rosen also has seven shots, two PIM, three blocks and one hit. He's not going to get a lot of minutes, but he an interesting stash option in deeper leagues.