The Avalanche reassigned Rosen to AHL Colorado on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Rosen's demotion suggests Cale Makar (upper body) is closing in on a return. The 25-year-old will return to a top-four role in the AHL, where he's notched eight points in 13 games this campaign.

