The Avalanche assigned Rosen to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Rosen was one of Colorado's final training-camp cuts, so it's safe to assume he'll be at the top of the list for potential call-ups when the big club is dealing with injuries at defense this season. The 25-year-old racked up 7 goals and 46 points in 54 games with AHL Toronto in 2018-19.