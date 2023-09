Ritchie underwent shoulder surgery following last season and didn't skate at Development Camp, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Ritchie, taken 27th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, remains a question mark as the Avalanche prepare for the Rookie Faceoff Tournament that begins Friday in Las Vegas. He was hoping to be available for the tournament, which features the top prospects from Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas.