Ritchie (shoulder) made his season debut for OHL Oshawa against Kingston on Sunday, recording a goal and an assist.

Ritchie managed 59 points in 59 games for the Generals last season and looks poised to average at least a point per game this season as well. Selected by the Avs with the 27th pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old center could make the jump to the professional ranks next season if he continues to impress with his offensive upside.