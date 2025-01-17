De Haan provided an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The helper ended an 11-game point drought for de Haan. The 33-year-old looks to have overtaken Sam Malinski for a spot in the lineup, though the bottom pairing of the Avalanche's defense could be in flux on a game-to-game basis depending on performance. For the season, de Haan has seven assists, 38 shots on net, 47 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 35 appearances.