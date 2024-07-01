De Haan signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Avalanche on Monday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

De Haan had three goals, 10 points, 96 hits and 82 blocks in 59 regular-season appearances with the Lightning in 2023-24. The 33-year-old should be in the mix for a third-pairing role, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up as Colorado's seventh defenseman on the depth charts.