Morrison picked up three assists in Notre Dame's 5-3 win over the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

With eight points in his first six games, Morrison's senior season at Notre Dame is off to a strong start. His game hasn't developed as expected since the Avalanche selected him No. 40 overall back in 2016, but he would, at the very least, make for nice roster depth in the Colorado system. Morrison can become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he decides he does not want to sign with the Avalanche.