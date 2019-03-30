Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Assists in two straight contests
Soderberg picked up a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.
The helper gives Soderberg 47 points (22 goals, 25 helpers) in 78 games. He's four points shy of his career-high 51 from 2015-16. Soderberg also has 10 points on the power play, his best mark since earning 14 power-play points in the 2015-16 season.
