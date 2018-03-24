Soderberg (illness) will play Saturday afternoon against the Golden Knights, The Denver Post reports.

The Swede was held out of the previous two games, with the Avs winning 5-1 over the Blackhawks and then getting crushed 7-1 from the Kings. A versatile two-way contributor, he'll make for a sneaky play in daily leagues in this matinee. Soderberg has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 69 games this season.