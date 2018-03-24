Soderberg (illness) will play Saturday afternoon against the Golden Knights, The Denver Post reports.

The Swede was held out of the previous two games, with the Avs winning 5-1 over the Blackhawks and then getting crushed 7-1 from the Kings. A versatile two-way contributor, he'll make for a sneaky play in daily leagues in this matinee. Soderberg has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) through 69 games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories