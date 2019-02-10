Soderberg scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The veteran center has been feast or famine lately, posting four multi-point performances in his last 12 games but managing only one other point (a goal) in the other eight. That's still been good enough to give Soderberg a career-high 18 goals on the season already, and his 34 points in 54 games gives him a chance at the second 50-point campaign of his career.