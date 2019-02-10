Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Carries offense in OT loss
Soderberg scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The veteran center has been feast or famine lately, posting four multi-point performances in his last 12 games but managing only one other point (a goal) in the other eight. That's still been good enough to give Soderberg a career-high 18 goals on the season already, and his 34 points in 54 games gives him a chance at the second 50-point campaign of his career.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Sets bar high before break•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Leads comeback with hat trick•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Remarkable pace for veteran•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joins in on rally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...