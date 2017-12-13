Soderberg recorded an assist, two shots and two hits through 17:37 of ice time (3:39 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

The veteran's 13 points through 27 games are just one shy of last season's mark through 80 contests, so it's been a respectable rebound. However, Soderberg probably isn't marking the scoresheet consistently enough to be a serviceable option in the majority of settings.