Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Collects helper in win over Toronto
Soderberg recorded an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The veteran has now collected six goals and four assists through his past 12 games while logging a hefty 18:34 of ice time (1:24 with the man advantage). Soderberg's uptick in offense is a little surprising because he starts 67.4 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and averages 2:32 of shorthanded ice time per game. With his role tilted more toward shutting down the opposition, it wouldn't be surprising to see Soderberg cool down over the coming weeks.
