Soderberg had a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over Dallas.

Matt Nieto recorded a hat trick and Soderberg picked up assists on two of the three tallies. The multi-point outburst snapped a five-game pointless drought for Soderberg, who has managed four points (one goals) in eight games. He's a strong depth scorer when he's feeling it and should be categorized more as the 40-point player we saw in his first few NHL seasons than the 14-point guy he was last season. Keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.