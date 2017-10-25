Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Collects two assists Tuesday
Soderberg had a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over Dallas.
Matt Nieto recorded a hat trick and Soderberg picked up assists on two of the three tallies. The multi-point outburst snapped a five-game pointless drought for Soderberg, who has managed four points (one goals) in eight games. He's a strong depth scorer when he's feeling it and should be categorized more as the 40-point player we saw in his first few NHL seasons than the 14-point guy he was last season. Keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.
