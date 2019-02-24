Soderberg dished out a pair of helpers and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Soderberg has recorded three consecutive multi-point outings, with three goals and four assists over that span. He has six blocked shots and 12 shots on goal in those contests. Soderberg is at 41 points in 62 games, giving him a chance to approach his career-high of 51 points from 2015-16 if he remains healthy.