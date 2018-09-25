Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Emerges with power-play goal
Soderberg came up with a power-play goal Monday in a 5-3 road win over the Golden Knights.
The Swede is consistently deployed in both special teams situations, though last season he started a career-high 68.9 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone, which is not an ideal setup for fantasy purposes. Soderberg has produced a modest 63 goals and 133 assists over 400 career contests between the Bruins and Avalanche, but risk-averse fantasy owners in season-long leagues will appreciate the fact that he's only missed seven games since the start of the 2014-15 campaign.
