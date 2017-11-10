Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Father duty calls
Soderberg was away from the team Friday due to the expected arrival of his child, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
The Avalanche have two regular-season games in Sweden -- Friday and Saturday -- and it doesn't appears as though the countryman will be able to play in either contest. This is a shame considering he's off to a decent start to the season with two goals, four assists and a plus-4 rating through 13 games and 15:19 of average ice time.
