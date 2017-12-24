Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Finds twine for first time in two weeks
Soderberg lit the lamp twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over Arizona.
First, the good news: His two goals put him above last year's point total, as he has 15 for the year. But the bad news is that he's still averaging less than half a point per game, and that's just not good enough for most fantasy squads. Throw in that he's been shut out six times in December, and it's clear he's not a quality option outside of very deep leagues.
