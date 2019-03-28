Soderberg picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Soderberg is up to 46 points (22 goals, 23 helpers) in 77 games this season, the fourth time in six full campaigns he's eclipsed 40 points. March has been tough for the center, however, as he has only five points in 13 outings this month. Soderberg has also earned career highs in shots (173) and hits (97) this year, earning him fantasy relevance in more than just deep formats.