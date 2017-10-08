Soderberg scored the Avs' only goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Soderberg had a forgettable year in 2016-17 -- he delivered just 14 points, including six goals, in 80 games. The As hope he can rebound to his 51-point high the previous year. Soderberg is 32 in a week and the league is built around youth. But he'll get every chance to be a leader again in Colorado.