Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Gets team's only goal in loss
Soderberg scored the Avs' only goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Soderberg had a forgettable year in 2016-17 -- he delivered just 14 points, including six goals, in 80 games. The As hope he can rebound to his 51-point high the previous year. Soderberg is 32 in a week and the league is built around youth. But he'll get every chance to be a leader again in Colorado.
