Soderberg lit the lamp on the power play in Friday's 6-3 home win over the Senators.

The Avalanche potted five unanswered goals to stun the visitors in this cross-conference affair, with Soderberg's tally taking place exactly one minute into the third period. The Swede has already experienced a point drought consisting of four games, though he's stealthily amassed four goals and three assists -- not to mention four power-play points -- over 11 games total this season.