Soderberg scored three goals, including one short-handed, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

His second tally of the night proved to be the game-winner. The 33-year-old has been overshadowed this season by the dominance of Colorado's top line, but Soderberg is quietly putting together a solid campaign of his own and now has 15 goals -- one off his career high -- and 28 points through 46 games.