Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Leads comeback with hat trick
Soderberg scored three goals, including one short-handed, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
His second tally of the night proved to be the game-winner. The 33-year-old has been overshadowed this season by the dominance of Colorado's top line, but Soderberg is quietly putting together a solid campaign of his own and now has 15 goals -- one off his career high -- and 28 points through 46 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Remarkable pace for veteran•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joins in on rally•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Opens season with multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Emerges with power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...