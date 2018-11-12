Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp in win
Soderberg scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-1 win over Edmonton.
Soderberg now has three points in his last two games and quite frankly was Colorado's best player Sunday. His goal wound up being the game-winner, meanwhile, his assist in the second period came with the man advantage, moving his power-play point total to five on the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joins in on rally•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Opens season with multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Emerges with power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Sets up two goals in playoff-clinching win•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Matches career high in goals•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Back at it Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...