Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp Monday
Soderberg tallied a goal, two penalty minutes and four shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
The marker snaps a seven-game scoring drought for Soderberg, who now stands at 11 goals and 23 points in 40 games. The 33-year-old Swede is on track to tie a career-high 48 points set in his 2013-14 campaign with the Bruins, so those in deeper formats might want to give him a look.
More News
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Remarkable pace for veteran•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joins in on rally•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Opens season with multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Emerges with power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Sets up two goals in playoff-clinching win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...