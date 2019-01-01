Soderberg tallied a goal, two penalty minutes and four shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

The marker snaps a seven-game scoring drought for Soderberg, who now stands at 11 goals and 23 points in 40 games. The 33-year-old Swede is on track to tie a career-high 48 points set in his 2013-14 campaign with the Bruins, so those in deeper formats might want to give him a look.