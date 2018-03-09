Soderberg scored two goals, including the tying goal with less than four minutes left in regulation, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 32-year-old has found an offensive spark lately, scoring three goals and six points in his last five games. Soderberg only has 14 goals and 31 points in 64 games on the season, however, and even though he's been seeing steady work on the Avs' second power-play unit, his fantasy upside remains limited. Don't expect his current hot streak to last much longer.